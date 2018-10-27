MDFR saves several pets while extinguishing NWMD fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home with several pets inside caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just after 12 a.m. to the scene along Northwest 17th Avenue and 66th Street, Saturday.

Firefighters were met with thick smoke coming from the house upon arrival.

Several animals, including turtles and a dog, were rescued while crews worked to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

