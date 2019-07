HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews helped save the passengers of a boat experiencing mechanical issues off Haulover Beach.

The vessel was carrying several people when it started having some kind of mechanical issue, Monday.

Rescue crews managed to tow the vessel back to shore.

