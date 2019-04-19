MDFR responds to traffic crash involving bus in NW Miami-dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving a car and a bus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Fire Rescue officials said they are treating this crash as a level one Mass Casualty Incident indicating there are around five to 10 patients involved.

According to Miami-Dade Transit officials two women riders sustained injuries deemed not life-threatening.

It is unknown if either of the victims will be transported from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.