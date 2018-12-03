MDFR responds to Hazmat situation at preschool in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a Hazmat situation at a preschool in Miami Gardens.

MDFR said they received a call regarding a strong smell of gas coming from the Carol City Early Learning Center near Northwest 183rd Street and 32nd Avenue.

The children were evacuated as crews investigated. They were allowed back inside a short time later.

Firefighters were unable to find the source of the odor.

