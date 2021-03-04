MDFR responds to gas leak in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have responded to a gas leak in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Collins Avenue and 172nd Street just before 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

Traffic Alert: northbound Collins Avenue is closed at 170 Street. Traffic is being diverted. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VmT8jEI7KE — Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) March 4, 2021

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen near a construction site outside of a condominium.

Teco Gas crew members will respond to the scene later in the day.

City officials warn residents and drivers to avoid the area.

