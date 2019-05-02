MDFR responds to fire inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a fire that broke out inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Crews worked to control the flames at a house in the area of Southwest 44th Street and 107th Avenue at 10 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said there was one person inside the home who was able to evacuate.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters worked to make their way into the attic of the home.

Police could also be seen talking to the victim at the edge of the property. He was treated on scene for his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

