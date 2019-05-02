MDFR responds to fire in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is currently on scene of a fire that broke out in a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Crews responded to the home in the area of Southwest 44th Street and 107th Avenue at 10 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said there was one person inside of the home that was able to evacuate in time.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where firefighters worked to make their way into the attic of the home.

Police could also be seen talking to the victim at the edge of the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.