MDFR responds to Doral refinery after oil tanker catches fire

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Large flames are currently erupting out of a refinery lot in Doral after an oil tanker caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to EMC Oil Corporation, located along Northwest 68th Street and 84th Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where heavy black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the tanker.

Minutes later, the fire could be seen engulfing several other oil tankers in the lot.

