MDFR responds to chemical spill from 55 gallon drum in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - DORAL (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has responded to the scene of a chemical spill in Doral.

According to MDFR, a 55 gallon drum of a chemical substance spilled onto the street near Northwest 36 Street and 82nd Avenue. Crews have since laid down a product called Speedy Dry, which is meant to absorb most of the chemical.

It remains unknown what the chemical was.

Doral Police have closed traffic heading eastbound on Northwest 36 Street in the area while the scene is being cleared.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.