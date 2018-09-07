MDFR rescues sick elderly woman from cruise ship

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the rescue of an elderly passenger that fell ill on a cruise ship just moments after take-off.

The ship was approximately three miles off the shore of PortMiami when MDFR were alerted about a sick passenger, Thursday.

Seven paramedics and the ship’s nurse helped the elderly woman.

The patient was eventually transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

