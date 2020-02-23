MDFR rescues mother, son from fire at Northwest Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and son are counting their blessings after surviving a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 30th Avenue and 62nd Street, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.

First responders found heavy flames coming from the home upon arrival.

Officials said one woman was trapped inside the home. Her son jumped from his window then returned inside the home to save his mother.

Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and rescued both victims.

“We got calls of a reported house fire. Upon arrival, we discovered heavy flames coming out of the side of the house,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Ramiro Mayorga. “We had one crew already assisting with saving the victims and an engine tech crew conducted the way it was supposed to be.”

“So I jumped out the window and went around the other side to get to my mom, That was my priority,” said Cedrick Cooper, the victim’s son. “When I started pulling out, the smoke was too much. By that time, Fire Rescue came. They pulled me out and they went on and grabbed her.”

The victim, who is in her 60s, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

She is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

