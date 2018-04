MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to save three people after their boat crashed in Government Cut, Friday.

One person was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The other two passengers suffered minot cuts and bruises.

The boat crashed near where Miami Marlins pitcher, Jose Fernandez and two others died in 2016.

