MDFR rescues 2 from sinking boat near Black Point Marina

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saved two people from a sinking boat near Black Point Marina.

Fire Rescue found the boat completely underwater, Tuesday night. The two people on board were not injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hopes to use this situation as a reminder for everyone who plans on heading out on the water to bring their safety gear.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.