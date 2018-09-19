MDFR puts out boat fire in SW Miami-Dade lake

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews put out a fire that engulfed a boat in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a boat on fire on a lake near Southwest 50th Street and 87th Avenue, just before 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and had the situation under control.

The boat’s occupants were able to get off and safely make it to shore.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

