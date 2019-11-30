MDFR put out multi-car fire at Miami Gardens dealership

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged multiple cars at a Miami Gardens car dealership.

Police responded to the scene along the 1200 block of Northwest 167th Street at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they said several cars on the lot were on fire.

None of the vehicles were occupied at the time of the incident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to quickly put out the fire.

Officials are working together to determine the cause of the blaze and said there are no suspects at this time.

