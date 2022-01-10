KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a capsized vessel with over 100 people on board near Ocean Reef Club.

Rescue officials said 11 units responded to the scene just after 3 a.m., Monday.

Around 20 people needed medical attention while four were transported to a local area hospital.

Of the four transported, two patients are said to be pediatric and the other two were adults.

Everyone was removed from the vessel.

