DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Department is offering words of warning to avoid Thanksgiving turkeys turning into holiday hazards.

Deep-fried turkeys are all the rage, but the process can be dangerous if those cooking the turkeys are not careful.

The fire department demonstrated how to do it correctly at a Doral fire station, Tuesday morning.

Safety tips included fully thawing the turkey before frying, not overfilling the fryer with oil, placing it at least 10 feet away from anything flammable and never leaving it unattended while in use.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.