MDFR makes posters thanking residents for staying home during COVID-19 outbreak

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got creative to spread messages of gratitude to those supporting them on the fight against the novel coronavirus.

First responders made signs to thank residents for complying with orders to stay home.

They stressed the importance of everyone participating in the fight against the spread of the virus.

They said while residents continue to practice social distancing, they will continue going to work to keep the communities they serve safe.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.