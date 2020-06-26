MDFR lifeguard home from hospital following health scare

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida lifeguard is recovering at home weeks after he suffered a stroke.

Daniel Demoura was discharged from Baptist Health’s South Miami Hospital earlier this month to the cheers of staff members who cared for him.

The 40-year-old was admitted after he suffered a stroke.

Demoura is a lifeguard with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Now that he’s on the mend, he hopes to get back on the job soon.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.