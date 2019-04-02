MDFR firefighters work to put out house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are currently working to put out a house fire in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene near 34th Avenue and 174th Street, just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.

Miami Gardens Police have blocked roads in the area as six rescue crews work to control the fire.

It remains unclear if the home is occupied, as firefighters attempt to make entry inside.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.