MDFR firefighters work around downed power line to put out SWMD house fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews had to work around a downed power line to put out a fire at an unoccupied Southwest Miami-Dade house.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near Southwest 102nd Avenue and 248th Street, just before 2 p.m., Monday.

MDFR said firefighters worked around a downed power line to put out the fire.

After the fire was out, one firefighter stayed put until Florida Power and Light crews arrived and secured the power line, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.