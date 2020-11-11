MDFR firefighter’s wife dies in Homestead house fire

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew member’s wife has died in a Homestead house fire.

City of Homestead Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at a home along Northwest 12th Avenue and 18th Street at approximately 1 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the initial calls were reported by neighbors who saw smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered a deceased victim inside the home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed the fire broke out at a residence of one of their firefighter’s and that his wife passed away inside the home.

The department released a statement on Wednesday reading in part, “On behalf of the MDFR family, we thank everyone for their outpouring support and their condolences. At this time, out of respect for the family, we kindly ask for privacy as they are dealing with this tragic loss. We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we are focusing on supporting our firefighter and their family. If you’d like to help, you can donate to the GoFundMe page created to assist the Logan family.”

We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we are focusing on supporting our firefighter and their family. If you'd like to help, you can donate to the GoFundMe page created to assist the Logan family: https://t.co/ebuJ3Z1CQY — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) (@MiamiDadeFire) November 11, 2020

According to the GoFundMe page set up for firefighter Corey Logan, he had been his wife’s caretaker for several years due to “many medical conditions.”

The creator of the page, fellow MDFR firefighter Christopher Morales, wrote that he was working a shift with Logan on Tuesday when Logan received a notification on his phone from Ring.

The video outside his home showed a neighbor banging on the front door, leading him to head to the home in fear something was wrong.

Morales went on to write that a couple of minutes later is when the call was dispatched to the department and other MDFR units responded, but it was too late and Logan’s wife had died.

The State Fire Marshal, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigators and the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau are currently investigating.

Anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe can click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.