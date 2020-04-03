MDFR firefighters surprise hospitalized colleague with COVID-19 with well wishes from outside window

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters surprised one of their own who is recovering from the coronavirus.

MDFR shared video taken by the firefighter recovering from the virus.

The firefighter, who has not been named, was feeling isolated while in recovery at Kendall Regional Medical Center. However, he was given a boost in spirits and a connection to his brothers and sisters on the outside when they surprised him to wish him well.

The firefighters had “Get Well Soon” cards and a sign reading “Your New Firehouse.” Firefighters could be seen approaching the fourth-floor hospital window on the fire truck’s ladder wishing him a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire department.

“This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the firehouse. There is just no other way to explain how this makes me feel,” the MDFR firefighter could be heard saying.

