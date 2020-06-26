MDFR firefighter heads home from hospital following health scare

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter is heading home from the hospital after suffering a stroke.

Daniel Demoura was discharged from Baptist Health’s South Miami Hospital to the cheers of staff members who cared for him on Friday.

The 40-year-old was admitted after he suffered a stroke.

Demoura is a firefighter with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Now that he’s on the mend, he hopes to get back on the job soon.

