MDFR: Fire at metal recycling plant in Homestead under control

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that ignited at a metal recycling plant in Homestead is now under control, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at United Metal Recycling, located along Southwest 12th Avenue, near West Mowry Drive, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the plant.

A crane could also be seen moving piles of metal away from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

