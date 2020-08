SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a warehouse fire in South Miami-Dade.

A total of 16 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along 208th Street and South Dixie Highway just before 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

Less than an hour later, the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.