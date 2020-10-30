MDFR extinguishes truck fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly put out a truck fire on a Northwest Miami-Dade street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 57th Avenue and the Gratigny off-ramp just after 8 a.m., Friday.

Officials emptied part of the truck’s content to prevent a bigger blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

