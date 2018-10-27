MDFR extinguishes house fire in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 2 a.m. to the scene along Northwest 77th Street and 13th Court, Saturday.

Firefighters were met with a large amount of fire coming from the home upon arrival.

Crews worked to quickly put out the fire, while also ensuring the home was unoccupied.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

