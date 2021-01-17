MDFR extinguishes fire inside Miami Springs building

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire in Miami Springs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 36th Street and 47th Avenue at 11:50 p.m., Saturday.

Responding firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the multi-purpose structure.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injures were reported.

Units on the second floor of the structure also sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

