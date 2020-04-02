MDFR extinguishes fiery crash on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that resulted from a crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of State Road 826 near Northwest 37th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene and showed the vehicles involved — a white pickup truck towing a trailer with landscaping equipment and a tractor-trailer.

The trailer of the pickup truck could be seen fully engulfed in flames while the tractor-trailer was seen laying on its side between the guard rails of both lanes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were also seen trying to contain the blaze.

The driver of the trailer was removed from the vehicle, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

The tractor-trailer was leaking fuel but a hazmat crew responded to the scene and contained the leak.

All westbound traffic was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

