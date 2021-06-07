NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out flames that erupted at a home with four efficiencies in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 35th Avenue and 49th Street at approximately 1:45 a.m., Monday.

Fire officials said the responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the structure with four efficiencies involved.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

American Red Cross volunteers will be reaching out to help the affected families.

