MDFR crews pull person from water in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have saved a person stuck in the water in Key Biscayne.

Crews made the rescue one mile off shore along Nixon Beach, at around 9:05 a.m., Tuesday.

The patient was taken to Crandon Park Marina, where the person was placed in an ambulance.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the patient was taken to Mercy Hospital.

The patient is expected be OK.

