MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews came to the aid of several boaters and kayakers who suddenly found themselves dealing with rough seas, Saturday.

A quick-moving weather system made for chaotic conditions on the water across the county, causing seas to become choppy.

MDFR fire boats rendered aid to several beachgoers and boaters who found themselves stranded when they were unable to make it back to the sandbar where their vessels were anchored.

Rescuers also pulled several kayakers to safety after they were pulled by the strong current.

Today marks the start of Lightning Safety Awareness week. #MDFR reminds you there is no safe place outside when thunderstorms are in the area. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm. Remember: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors! #LightningSafety pic.twitter.com/O19fJYHzg0 — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2018

Officials took the opportunity to remind boaters to check the marine forecast before heading out in order to avoid inclement weather. They also reminded boaters to ensure everyone on board has a proper fitting life jackets and that their safety gear is in working order.

