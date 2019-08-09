MDFR crew transports cruise ship passenger off Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A medical emergency on board a cruise ship off Government Cut prompted a rapid response by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews.

Units responded to a medical call involving a patient on board the vessel near Miami Beach, Thursday night.

Paramedics safely put the patient on a fire boat and transported him to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

