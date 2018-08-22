MDFR captures 7-foot boa constrictor in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-foot boa constrictor was captured in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom One unit responded around 1 p.m. to the scene of a large snake sitting in a grassy area near Northwest 162nd Street and 84th Avenue, Wednesday.

The snake was finally bagged after several minutes.

The venom response unit told the Miami Herald they usually don’t see large snakes like that in the area, and that the boa is likely someone’s pet.

The snake will be turned over to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.

