MIAMI (WSVN) - At 5:45 a.m., over 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to 4200 NW 21st St. after a Signature Flight Support fuel truck tipped over on its side.

Upon arrival, crews found an overturned fuel truck with an active fuel leak, the truck holding up to 7,000 gallons of jet fuel. Fire crews were able to significantly reduce the amount of fuel that was leaking and disconnect ignition sources on the vehicle.

Signature Aviation MIA is the fixed based operator (FBO) at Miami-International Airport that handles private jets and general aviation flights.

Hazmat crews are working to contain the fuel spill, and the Department of Environmental Resources and Management (DERM) has been notified.

The fuel truck driver received medical attention from MDFR on site, but declined to be transported. Two patients with minor injuries have been transported to a local area hospital.

