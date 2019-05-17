MDC’s Interamerican Campus renamed after retiring President Padrón

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade College’s president received a high honor as he prepares to bring his career in academia to an end.

MDC’s Board of Trustees renamed the InterAmerican Campus in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood the Eduardo J. Padrón Campus in honor of the outgoing president.

Padros has been working at the college for 50 years and served as president for 25 of those years.

“By recognizing me, what the trustees are really doing is really recognizing the village,” said Padrón. “By the village, I mean the many thousands of people that in my journey have helped me build this great institution.”

Padrón is set to officially step down at the end of the summer.

