MDCPS Superintendent reinstates mask mandate for all children for remainder of school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mask mandate has been reversed for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Earlier this week, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that masks would be optional for students when outside.

The announcement came after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guidelines.

Carvalho is now changing course and said masks will be mandatory for everyone on campus for the rest of this school year.

As for next school year, he said there needs to be more discussion before a decision is made.

“Prior to us enacting that practice, we need to have a conversation, and that conversation is taking place as we speak, right now,” he said, “and we hope to move forward with a recommendation from the task force for the benefits of our students and our teachers.”

The teachers union issued a statement that read in part: “Our educators believe it would be more prudent and less disruptive to have our students continue wearing face masks on our school campuses.”

The union added that there are only 15 school days left and students are already used to following safety guidelines. They also mentioned that younger children still don’t have access to the vaccine.

This is something Dr. Anthony Fauci said will change soon.

“By the end of this calendar year, it’s likely that we’ll have enough information to vaccinate children of any age.”

Fauci also said the CDC will be releasing more guidance soon as they hope to clarify any confusion with the safety of fully vaccinated people choosing not to wear masks both indoors and outdoors.

