MDCPS superintendent hosts back-to-school event at Sunset Place

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho hosted a back-to-school event at Sunset Place in South Miami, Saturday.

Kids got free school supplies and were treated to food, face painting and games.

The first 50 people to arrive received a free backpack that included tickets to attractions like Crayola Experience in Orlando.

The Superintendent reminded students to be prepared and to get excited for the first day of school on Aug. 19.

