MDC students kick off food drive for Venezuela in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students in Miami Dade College’s International Peer Mentor Program kicked off a food drive for Venezuela in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Representatives of Unos Venezolanos were also in attendance as co-organizers of the food drive at the college’s Kendall Campus, Tuesday.

The college students will collect canned goods and other non-perishables for the food drive through Friday, April 5.

The students have offered a helping hand given that there are several food shortages in parts of Venezuela due to ongoing political unrest.

