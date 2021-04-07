MDC North Campus sees another busy day of vaccinations on Wednesday

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade College’s North Campus vaccination site is having another busy day of distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On Tuesday, vaccination sites ran by the Federal Emergency Management Agency started to only administer the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine but the limited option did not deter Florida residents from coming to get their shot at prevention.

7SkyForce hovered over the MDC North Campus vaccination site where dozens of people could be seen waiting in line to get vaccinated.

“To just feel better, you know, to take my family, my mom out, so I can be around her now and be around the family,” Gary Pitts said after getting vaccinated.

“I’m really happy,” said Dewitt Correa. “This is amazing. One shot and you get done with it.”

More than 10,000 people got vaccinated at FEMA-supported sites on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden made a big announcement about expanding vaccine eligibility nationwide.

“By no later than April 19, in every part of this country, every adult over the age of 18 or older will be able to be vaccinated,” Biden said. “No more confusing rules, no more confusing restrictions.”

The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a briefing on Wednesday morning.

“Antibodies delivered by vaccination persists at least through six months and likely, from the shape of the curve, well beyond that,” said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On Monday, the Sunshine State opened vaccine eligibility to residents 18 and older, along with teens 16 and 17 accompanied by a parent.

“If you don’t have a Florida driver’s license or ID, you need to be able to bring a lease or a deed, or recent utility bill or bank statement within the last two months,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Mike Jachles. “You need two forms of that.”

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are still available at FEMA-supported sites, but only for those who already had existing appointments.

On Tuesday evening, Broward County commissioners voted in favor of lifting some COVID-19 restrictions under an approved Phase 1 plan.

Earlier in the week, the mayor of Miami-Dade announced that the midnight county-wide curfew will be lifted on Monday, April 12.