MDC Homestead campus on lockdown due to domestic dispute

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College’s Homestead Campus has been placed on lockdown due to a domestic incident.

According to campus officials, a woman reported a domestic dispute to police. As she spoke to police, the man involved fled the scene.

The campus has been placed on lockdown as a precaution while police search for the man.

