MDC: 1 taken into custody following threat to North Campus

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken into custody an individual who allegedly made a threat towards Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, which caused school officials to suspend all classes for the night.

College officials announced the immediate suspension of classes at the campus, along the 11300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Update#1: Law enforcement was able to take into custody the individual. However, all classes will remain suspended for the rest of the evening. Thursday classes and operations will resume as normal at #MDCNorth. MDPD is still investigating this matter. ALL CLEAR. — MDCAlert (@MDCAlert) February 20, 2020

MDC North Alert: Due to a threat this evening law enforcement has recommended that we suspend all evening classes immediately. — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) February 20, 2020

According to school officials, the nature of the threat remains unknown, but out of an abundance of caution, they have suspended classes for the night.

An individual who allegedly made the threat has since been taken into custody, school officials said.

Classes and campus operations will return to normal Thursday morning, according to school officials.

Miami-Dade Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.