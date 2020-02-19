MDC: 1 taken into custody following threat to North Campus

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken into custody an individual who allegedly made a threat towards Miami-Dade College’s North Campus, which caused school officials to suspend all classes for the night.
College officials announced the immediate suspension of classes at the campus, along the 11300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.
According to school officials, the nature of the threat remains unknown, but out of an abundance of caution, they have suspended classes for the night.
An individual who allegedly made the threat has since been taken into custody, school officials said.
Classes and campus operations will return to normal Thursday morning, according to school officials.
Miami-Dade Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.