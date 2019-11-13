McArthur High School student dies after being found unresponsive on bus

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are investigating the death of a McArthur High School student who was found unresponsive on a school bus.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the school in Hollywood at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the school resource officer and paramedics performed CPR on the student, who was then transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Police said the student was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating, but they said at this time, there is no indication that a crime occurred.

Officers are now awaiting results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.