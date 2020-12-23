MBPD’s new task-force announces over 100 arrested in 3 weeks

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department’s newest task force is cracking down on crime in the area.

The department took to Twitter to announce as of Tuesday night, their ADCD task force has made 111 arrests, including 35 felonies.

OPERATION ADCD SAFE: In just three weekends, our new crime-fighting task force has produced: ▪️111 Arrests (35 Felonies)

▪️Seized 5 Guns

▪️Issues 383 Traffic Citations #MBPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/hQZdRDncwN — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 23, 2020

Five guns have been seized and 383 traffic citations have been issued in the three weeks the task force has been created.

The task force was formed in an effort to make the area safer after a number of crimes occurred in the entertainment district last month.

