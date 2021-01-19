MBPD officers join thousands sworn in by U.S. Marshals ahead of Biden’s inauguration

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officers who are helping out in Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday were sworn in by the United States Marshals Service.

In Washington D.C. on Monday night, the Miami Beach Police officers joined others from around the country in taking an oath to protect the nation.

Deputy Marshals from D.C. District Court swear in a total of 2300 law enforcement officers from across the country as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals prior to the upcoming presidential inauguration: https://t.co/BMw8qD9HtK pic.twitter.com/nW9Vs6Fdll — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) January 19, 2021

Forty-nine MBPD officers joined the massive effort to help secure Washington D.C. ahead of the event.

A total of 2,300 officers were sworn in on Monday night.

