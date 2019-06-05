MBPD Chief Oates to work as DOJ consultant in Baltimore

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates is retiring and heading to Baltimore to work as a consultant for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Oates will leave at the end of June after having spent five years in the department.

“I feel great of what we’ve accomplished as a police department team during those five years, but it’s time,” said Oates. “After 39 years, it’s time to do something different.”

The police chief will work with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and his staff to coordinate federal resources to reduce crime.

Oates was also police chief in Aurora, Colo. during the deadly 2012 movie theater massacre.

