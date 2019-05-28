MBPD Chief Oates lunges at reckless rider while on bike patrol over Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach was considered a success this year from a crime and crowd control perspective, but that’s not to say there wasn’t any trouble, and in this case, it came for the highest ranking officer on the beach.

Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates hit the streets figuratively and literally while in pursuit of 18-year-old Bremond Bennett, who was accused of riding dangerously and recklessly on a bicycle.

Oates spotted Bennett while on bike patrol along Ocean Drive and 11th Street, Sunday night.

The arrest report stated that Chief Oates and a captain were after bikers who were popping wheelies and riding dangerously close to crowds.

According to the report, police closed in on Bennett as “he started to ride away slowly then fast despite these officers ordering him to stop.”

Surveillance video captured the moment Oates fell off his bike as he appeared to lunge at Bennett, causing the 18-year-old to fall off his own bike.

Bennett could then be seen in the video yanking his bike from Oates’ grasp and peddling away.

However, the 18-year-old didn’t make it far and was apprehended moments later.

“Mr. Bennett, what you’re charged with here, sir, is eluding a police officer,” said Miami-Dade County Judge Gerald Hubbart during Bennett’s bond court appearance, Tuesday.

Bennett, a 10th grader who just turned 18 on May 21, has additionally been charged for reckless driving. He remains in jail and has not posted bond yet.

Meanwhile, Chief Oates was not injured during the pursuit and is said to be OK. He declined 7News’ request for an interview.

Oates is retiring from the force in June and will likely not forget his last Memorial Day weekend on the beach.

