MBPD asks for public’s help in finding woman who may have information on fatal hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend.

Officials said a car was speeding on the shoulder and bicycle lane of the westbound lanes along the MacArthur Causeway at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 10.

The driver behind the wheel struck and killed a cyclist before fleeing the scene.

The department released surveillance video on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of identifying a woman who may know details surrounding the investigation.

One of the videos released captured the woman alongside a man in the area of 15th Street and Collins Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 9.

The woman could be seen crossing the street with a man police have already identified.

The two were captured on camera hours later as they made their way back across the street, just minutes before the crash occurred.

At around 1 a.m., the man and woman could be seen returning to a parking garage where the vehicle involved in the crash was parked in.

Officials said the victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.