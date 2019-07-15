Mayor Suarez signs resolution to create Virginia Key Beach Park Civil Rights Museum

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has signed a resolution to create the Virginia Key Beach Park Civil Rights Museum.

The project, which has been in the works for some time, will pay tribute to notable African Americans in South Florida as well as showcase the park’s natural history.

The park opened in 1945 and was the only Miami park that permitted people of color at the time.

Construction is expected to start in 2021.

